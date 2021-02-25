ODM Presidential Hopefuls Have Until March 31 To Submit Applications

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has extended the submission of applications of individuals interested in consideration as the party presidential candidate in 2022 general elections.

In a statement by the National Elections Board (NEB) chair Catherine Muyeka Mumma, the party has pushed the deadline from February 26 to March 31.

The application forms can be sourced from the party headquarters.

Extension of Deadline… pic.twitter.com/1h9ihQIuUZ — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) February 25, 2021

In an advert in local dailies on January 24, the Raila Odinga-led party said interested parties would pay a non-refundable fee of Sh1 million to ODM’s bank account. The applicant was to present the evidence of the payment to the party’s headquarters.

According to Mumma, an eligible applicant must be a Kenyan citizen, a registered voter, a holder of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya, and with a high moral standing and integrity.

The applicant must also meet the minimum requirements of presidential candidates as set out by the IEBC and be qualified to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

Applicants were urged to also submit a copy of their National Identity Card, a duly executed Code of Conduct, ODM Life Membership Certificate, and sworn statements affirming the authenticity of any information submitted.

“Applicants must meet all other requirements under the Elections Act and the Regulations made by IEBC. Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications to the party’s headquarters at Chungwa House by 12 pm on February 26, 2021,” Mumma said.

So far only Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has returned his papers and has hit the ground running.

