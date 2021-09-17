ODM Picks Joho’s Kin as Mombasa County Chair

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has picked Mohammed Hamid Khamis as the Mombasa County Chairperson. Khamis is Joho’s step-brother.

He replaces Mohammed Hatimy who passed on last year from Covid-19 complications. Hatimy was a nominated MCA.

According to ODM insiders, Khamis’s selection comes in handy to facilitate and kick start a major campaign drive in the Coast region aimed to secure ODM votes.

“Going forward, we have a big task of taking the party back to its glory days when it used to be a powerhouse,” said Khamis.

In a bid to solidify the Coastal region votes, ODM has been making changes in its leadership. Last month, the party ousted Governor Amason Kingi as the Kilifi Chairperson over claims of disloyalty.

Kingi was replaced by Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire.

Addressing the same, ODM party leader Raila Odinga intimated that Kingi is not the first person to go behind his back.

“Kingi is not the first [politician] to run away from ODM, neither is he is the first person to betray me. I’m used to being backstabbed. Kingi has no solutions to the problems facing the Coastal people. I’m thinking power has gone into his head,” he said.

Kingi however welcomed the move stating that he had delivered for the ODM party during his time as Kilifi chairperson.

