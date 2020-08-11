ODM Picks Human Rights Lawyer Catherine Mumma To Head New Elections Board

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has named human rights lawyer and equality activist Catherine Muyeka Mumma as the National Elections Board chairperson.

Mumma, who takes over from nominated senator Judith Pareno, will serve for a five-year period.

The changes made by the party’s Central Committee were announced on Tuesday by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna after a meeting with party leader Raila Odinga.

Other members in the reconstituted elections board include Abdulahi Diriye, Richard Tairo, Syntei Nchoe and Emily Awita.

“During a meeting held in Nakuru on 27th to 28th of June 2019, the National Executive Committee (NEC) under Article 7.5 of the Party Constitution mandated the Central Committee to reconstitute the Party’s Standing Committees, ” Sifuna said in a statement.

In the changes, Prof Sihanya was named the new chairperson of the ODM national disciplinary committee.

Members in the committee are Ramadhani M. Abubakar, Mumbi Ngaru, Seth Kakusye and Florence Omosa.

“The new members of both Committees shall hold office for a term of five years, ” said Sifuna.

The new elections board has been directed to begin preparations for the party’s grassroots elections.

“The new Disciplinary Committee likewise is expected to settle down quickly and dispense with urgent pending disciplinary cases involving our MCAs from Nairobi, Bungoma and Nyamira Counties, ” added Sifuna.

“These changes have resulted from wide consultation with our membership and we now wish to urge our members across the country to support the new teams as they seek to better our party.”

