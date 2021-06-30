ODM Party Waives Membership Fees as Recruitment Drive Intensifies

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has announced a waiver of ordinary membership fees as its leadership intensifies the recruitment drive ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a memo directed to all county chairs and members, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the directive to waive the Ksh100 was given by Raila Odinga, the party leader.

The waiver will last for a period of three months.

According to Sifuna, the party had received numerous requests to suspend the fees payable upon application for ordinary membership.

The members of the public, Sifuna said, cited harsh economic times occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In light of this, the Party Leader HE. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga has directed my office to Waive the membership fee for anyone wishing to join our party in the next three (3) Months beginning 1st July 2021,” read the memo dated Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

“We urge our supporters to use this three-month window to enlist as members of the party in order to be eligible to participate in the party’s grassroots elections and nominations exercise.”

The ODM declaration comes at a time several parties in the country are engaged in massive member recruitment as part of efforts to consolidate support ahead of the 2022 polls.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that is associated with Deputy President Willliam Ruto is said to have so far registered more than 2.6 million members.

Raila and Odinga are touted as front runners in the 2022 presidential elections.

