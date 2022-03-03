ODM Party Official Website Restored After ‘Unusual Activity’

Officials of Political Party, ODM have reported that official party website odm.co.ke was this morning experiencing some unusual activity.

“Dear ODM Member, since dawn we have had an unusual activity on our official website.” the party announced through its official social media handles.

The party further told its members that the site has since been fully restored.

“Our technical team has been working round the clock to fix it and the site has been fully restored and loaded. We apologize for the inconvenience caused.”

It is still not clear exactly what functions or features of the weabsite were affected, and what technicalities members encountered while trying to use it.

The ODM website features the party’s manifesto, organization, application and nomination processes as well as political news around the party.

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga will battle it out with UDA’s William Ruto for the top seat in the August 2022 polls.

