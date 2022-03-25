in POLITICS

ODM Opens Probe into Assault of Journalists at Chungwa House

Edwin Sifuna / Courtesy

The ODM party has launched investigations into the harassment of journalists incident that happened at Chungwa House yesterday.

Through a statement by the Party’s SG Edwin Sifuna, investigations into the same have already commenced and those found responsible will be brought to book.

“I have reached out to unreservedly apologize to my friends Luke Awich and Moses Nyamori, journalists from TheStarKenya and StandardKenya for the harassment at Chungwa house. I have opened an investigation to ensure those responsible are dealt with and prevent a recurrence,” Sifuna wrote.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Edwin SIfunaODM

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Uhuru Presides over the opening of Microsoft ADC in Westlands

President Uhuru Kenyatta Presides Over The Launch of Microsoft ADC Facility in Nairobi