ODM Opens Probe into Assault of Journalists at Chungwa House

The ODM party has launched investigations into the harassment of journalists incident that happened at Chungwa House yesterday.

Through a statement by the Party’s SG Edwin Sifuna, investigations into the same have already commenced and those found responsible will be brought to book.

“I have reached out to unreservedly apologize to my friends Luke Awich and Moses Nyamori, journalists from TheStarKenya and StandardKenya for the harassment at Chungwa house. I have opened an investigation to ensure those responsible are dealt with and prevent a recurrence,” Sifuna wrote.

I have reached out to unreservedly apologise to my friends Luke Awich and Moses Nyamori, journalists from @TheStarKenya and @StandardKenya for the harassment at Chungwa house. I have opened an investigation to ensure those responsible are dealt with and prevent recurrence. — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) March 25, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...