ODM Opens Probe into Assault of Journalists at Chungwa House

The ODM party has launched investigations into the harassment of journalists incident that happened at Chungwa House yesterday.

Through a statement by the Party’s SG Edwin Sifuna, investigations into the same have already commenced and those found responsible will be brought to book.

“I have reached out to unreservedly apologize to my friends Luke Awich and Moses Nyamori, journalists from TheStarKenya and StandardKenya for the harassment at Chungwa house. I have opened an investigation to ensure those responsible are dealt with and prevent a recurrence,” Sifuna wrote.

Yesterday, journalists Luke Awich of the Star Kenya and Moses Nyamori of The Standard were reportedly harassed at Chungwa House.

The journalists were reportedly attacked and injured by goons while they were covering news of the Party leader Raila Odinga receiving Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku after defecting from the Jubilee Party.

Apparently, Nyamori is said to have written a story that did not sit well with the senior officials hence the goons were sent to ‘teach him a lesson.’

Condemning the incident, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale termed it regrettable and not a portrayal of the party.

“The incident is unfortunate and quite regrettable. We wish to state that the ODM party does not condone any form of harassment on anyone including members of the press,” Etale said.

Media Council of Kenya ideally joined hands in condemning the acts while calling for the arrests of those responsible.

Attacks on Journalists: The .@MediaCouncilK Calls for Arrest of Goons who Attacked Journalists at ODM Party Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/81kWzT5kMp — Media Council of Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) March 24, 2022

