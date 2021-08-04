ODM MPs Warn Against a Ruto Presidency over Ties with Museveni’s NRM

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MPs have cast aspersions on Deputy President William Ruto’s ties with Uganda’s National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Led by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, the opposition legislators claimed the second in command was plotting to use force to capture power in the next general elections slated for August 2022.

According to Junet who doubles as the minority whip in the National Assembly, Dr Ruto is borrowing a leaf from President Yoweri Museveni’s party on ascending to power.

“While we don’t wish to interfere with the internal political arrangements in other Countries, we want to state categorically that we don’t need to borrow from other Countries political habits whose end results can only lead to chaos and backwardness for our Country,” said Junet.

Warning Kenyans against a Ruto leadership, the legislator said the second in command will not relinquish power should be succeed his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In embracing NRM with its authoritarian, undemocratic, antagonistic, expansionist and anti-competition tendencies, DP Ruto reveals to all that life under him will be worse and that in the event he captures power, he will never relinquish it,” continued the MP.

Pointing out NRM’s record on human rights, democracy, good governance, freedom of the press, fighting corruption among others not worth emulating, the Suna East MP claimed Dr Ruto was seeking ways to destabilise the country should he lose the elections.

Junet also described Dr Ruto as a dictator who will not observe presidential term limits should he take over the reins of power in 2022.

Speaking to Inooro FM on Wednesday, the DP wondered why he was blocked from paying president Museveni a visit.

“Yoweri Museveni is a friend of Kenya’s president, He is my friend. I have even campaigned for him. All Nasa leaders have once campaigned for Museveni. How can it be okay when he is their friend, but there is a problem when he is a friend of the DP? Am I not entitled to friends,” he said.

The DP was blocked from leaving the country for Uganda on Monday because he allegedly lacked clearance from State House.

His allies have claimed the orders to frustrate the DP came from Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i.

