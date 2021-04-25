ODM MCA Dies as Taita Taveta Assembly Loses Three Lawmakers in One Year

Taita Taveta County government is mourning the death of nominated MCA Joyce Mwangoji.

According to Taita Taveta Assembly Speaker Meshack Maganga the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker died on Sunday morning while being rushed to St Joseph’s Shelter of Hope hospital in the outskirts of Voi town.

The speaker said Mwangoji had complained to him that she was not feeling well.

“She told me she was under medication and did not complain that it was serious,” Maganga said adding that burial plans are underway.

The deceased is the sister of former Taveta legislator Mwacharo Kubo.

She becomes the third female legislator to die in office in the past year after Beatrice Mwabili and Anastanzia Wakesho.

Read: Lake View MCA Karanja Mburu Dies In Road Accident

Mwabili succumbed to gallbladder cancer in March last year while undergoing treatment in a Nairobi Hospital.

Mwabili, who was the only female MCA elected in the 2017 General Election, served Wundanyi-Mbale ward.

Wakesho passed on in December 2019. The nominated MCA was battling breast cancer.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu