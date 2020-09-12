ODM Leaders In Migori As Obado Impeachment Motion Draws Closer

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party top ranking officials will reportedly spend the weekend in Migori County as governor Okoth Obado’s impeachment draws near.

The officials are camping in the county to ensure that the motion which has failed to be tabled twice is backed by a large number of the MCAs.

It is reported that the minority whip in the National Assembly and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has been in the area since Thursday.

Today, the party is expected to hold a meeting with area MPs except Kuria West MP Mathias Robi who is opposed to the impeachment.

Minority leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi will also be in attendance.

A week ago, the ODM Party resolved to oust the governor following a Sh73.4 graft case that saw him charged alongside his four children.

On Thursday, county assembly speaker Boaz Okoth adjourned sittings on grounds that his life was in danger.

“Honourable members, last night my security was withdrawn. And one hour later, my home at Nyikendo attacked. My dogs had to battle the attackers for hours as I sneaked out and fled for my life. I am not sure who is this after my life because of politics,” the speaker said.

Later that day, the embattled county boss claimed that his security detail had been withdrawn.

These allegations were dismissed by County Commissioner Boaz Cherotich.

The motion is set to be tabled next week.

