ODM Leader Raila Odinga Jets Out of the Country for DRC

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga quietly jetted out of the country for DRC, Kinshasa on Friday, November 20, 2020.

According to his close associates, Odinga is on an official tour as AU Special Envoy on Infrastructure Development and is expected to meet with a few other leaders.

“He is in Lubumbashi, DRC for an infrastructure conference on the inter-link projects. He is attending the event which will culminate in a series of consultations with local and regional players on the running plans on Inga Dam,” his spokesperson Dennis Onyango said as quoted by a local publication.

Confirming his travel, he took to Twitter and captioned, “The Inga Hydropower project remains one of the key infrastructure projects within the entire African Union. I had a discussion on its importance and progress with the Governor of Haut- Katanga, DRC, @JacquesKyabula in Lubumbashi this afternoon.”

The Inga Hydropower project remains one of the key infrastructure projects within the entire African Union. I had a discussion on its importance and progress with the Governor of Haut- Katanga, DRC, @JacquesKyabula in Lubumbashi this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/HwiO3kG5mo — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) November 20, 2020

Further reports indicated that the Former Prime Minister was expected to go to Israel for a medical check-up as he was ideally accompanied by his lawyers.

However, the reports were refuted by ODM Chairman John Mbadi who ideally added that Odinga was not meeting Deputy President William Ruto.

“The former PM is not in Israel. This is not true. He is also not meeting with DP William Ruto as alleged. This is just a conspiracy theory that the two could be meeting after the planned signature launch on Thursday was suspended,” Mbadi stated.

Ruto had also flown out of the country on Wednesday and met with former President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar in Dubai.

He was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho among other leaders.

