ODM Kicks Out Senator Ledama From County Public Accounts And Senate Business Committees

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has kicked out Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina from two key senate committees.

Through a notice dated May 6, 2020 by Senate Minority leader James Orengo, Ledama has been discharged from the County Public Accounts and Investments (CPAIC) House Business Committee.

“In accordance with the Senate Standing Order 190, I hereby give notice of the discharge and removal of Senator Ledama Ole Kina from the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee and the Senate Business Committee,” reads the notice.

Ole Kina was elected to head the county watchdog committee after trouncing Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri who got four votes, against ole Kina’s five.

@Senate_KE County Public Accounts and Investments Committee has elected Narok Senator @ledamalekina as chairman with 5 votes against Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri who garnered 4 votes.The committee of nine members were appointed on April 28th.@KWamatangi was elected vice chair. — Senate of Kenya (@Senate_KE) May 4, 2020

However, his election was opposed by Siaya Senator James Orengo stating that he would withdraw the membership of the minority from the committee, until “an appropriate resolution can be made”.

“I express and register dissatisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the elections of the leadership of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee which were purportedly done today. We intend to withdraw our membership from the said committee until an appropriate resolution can be made,” wrote Orengo.

In a rejoinder, Ole Kina vowed not to back down, saying his Siaya counterpart was “messing with the wrong number”.

“Raila Odinga is on the record stating that his election has been stollen & I supported him (sic). I was nearly killed in the last Resist Movement! Now what exactly does this letter mean? James Orengo are they trying to steal my chair position! (sic) No way! I am the wrong number to mess with!” he wrote.

The Committee was reconstituted adding four new members including Hargura Godana (Marsabit) ,Irungu Kangata (Murang’a),Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) and Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).

Five old members of the committee were retained including Ledama ole Kina (Narok), Paul Wamatangi (Kiambu), Mithika Linturi (Meru), Millicent Omanga (nominated) and Prof Sam Ongeri (Kisii).

