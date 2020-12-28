ODM, Jubilee Clear Candidates For Nairobi Governor Mini-poll

Who will replace Mike Sonko as governor of Nairobi? Is the question lingering in everyone’s mind as the mini-poll draws closer.

Sonko was impeached by senate in a drama filled session that he says was state sponsored.

Apparently, the government gave the legislators some Sh2 million to uphold a decision reached by the MCAs on December 3.

But that notwithstanding, the IEBC has set a date for the by-election that will pit political heavyweights against each other.

Jubilee party has cleared former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and Ms Agnes Kagure to vie for the seat.

Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju on Monday confirmed that the Uhuru Kenyatta-led party had forwarded the two names to the IEBC for the contest.

“We have cleared two candidates, Agnes Kagure and Dennis Waweru, and submitted their names to the IEBC,” Tuju said.

ODM National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Mrs Catherine Mumma told the Nation that the board has cleared ODM Women league president Ms Beth Syengo and former Homa Bay gubernatorial candidate Mr Sam Wakiaga for the seat.

“We need to forward the names to the party to quickly decide whether we can get the candidates to agree between themselves on who should run,” Mrs Mumma told the daily.

“That’s what we normally do so that they can have a consensus on who should go for it and if not, they are subjected for the primaries.”

Also vying for the seat is exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna on a Thirdway Alliance Party. Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu will also be on the ballot after being cleared as an independent candidate.

The mini-poll will be held on February 18.

