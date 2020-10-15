ODM Goes Back On Plan To Impeach Obado, To Hold Talks At Chungwa House

Migori governor Okoth Obado might not be impeached after the move proved difficult for the ODM party.

The county chief was set to be ousted after he and his four children were charged with Sh73.4 million fraud.

Tabling the motion in the Migori county assembly has been met with violence and whipping the MCAs to pass the motion an even tall order.

Last weekend, ODM leader Raila Odinga pledged to mediate political conflict in Migori, in an event attended by Obado.

Read: Obado Impeachment Turns Chaotic, MCA’s Arm Broken During Fist Fight (Video)

Then, Obado pledged his allegiance to the ODM party and castigated those spreading rumours that he was solidly behind Deputy President William Ruto who is likely to vie for the presidency in 2022.

“I hear people have been telling Jakom (Raila) that I am campaigning for Ruto. How can I do so when I am an ODM life member,” said the governor.

ODM national chairman John Mbadi said the party was still looking into Obado’s issue but he will be at the party headquarters on Thursday (today).

“We will issue a statement in two days over the matter but for now we are still engaged in meetings and cannot give out the details yet,” Mbadi is quoted by People Daily.

Read Also: ODM Leaders In Migori As Obado Impeachment Motion Draws Closer

“It is true we have invited him at the party headquarters tomorrow (today) and we will discuss a lot of things including reconciliation.”

The meeting will be chaired by Mbadi.

According to party secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, the governor reached out and is looking to address party concerns over service delivery for the people of Migori, hence the meeting.

“Last weekend, the governor reached out to the party saying it was possible for him to address our concerns regarding service delivery to the people of Migori. We have acceded to his request and want to hear his plans,” Sifuna told the Nation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu