ODM Party Extends Free Registration as Recruitment Drive Intensifies

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has extended its free ordinary membership registration for three months ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The exercise that kicked off on July 1, 2021, was to expire tomorrow, September 30.

The decision to extend the Sh100 waiver for a further three-month period was reached during the Party’s Central Committee held on Wednesday in Nairobi.

The meeting was chaired by the Orange party leader Raila Odinga.

“Given the success witnessed with the Free Party Membership registration drive in the last 3 Months and the overwhelming requests to have the same continue, it was resolved to extend the free membership registration for ordinary members,” the party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said in a statement.

“We continue to urge all those who haven’t already joined to take advantage of the extension.”

The party further challenged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to deploy sufficient resources ahead of the mass voter registration scheduled for next month.

“Out of the 7 million targeted new voters, more than half are in the Party’s traditional strongholds. It is our expectation therefore that IEBC shall deploy commensurate resources in these regions,” Sifuna said.

“We urge all party members, grassroots leaders and all members elected and nominated on the party ticket to now retreat to their respective areas to coordinate and support the mass voter registration drive and mobilize those who have no IDs to acquire them.”

Amid reports that presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigii is planning to open ‘ODM offices’ in the central region, the party said such a move must be sanctioned by the party.

“We have received alarming reports that there are some members of the party purporting to open offices in the grassroots without reference or consultations with the national office,” Sifuna added.

“We wish to remind all members that whenever there is a need to open any party office, the same must be done in consultation with the national office failure to which such offices will not be recognized.”

The party leadership threatened disciplinary action against anybody found contravening the directive.

“Note that such brazen violation of the Party’s rules will attract disciplinary action to those involved. The Public and our members generally are urged not to enter into any leases or arrangements for such offices in the absence of confirmation in writing from the Secretary General.”

