ODM Expels Siaya DG Oduol Over Disloyalty

The county’s ability to operate properly, Wandayi said, could be affected by the impasse, hence it was impossible to ensure the delivery of services.

“Hon. Oduol should tender his resignation without any further delay. This would then create room for Hon. Orengo to appoint a replacement with whom he can harmoniously steer the County Government of Siaya,” he said.

Asembo East ward representative Gordon Onguuru has sponsored a motion that will remove Oduol from office for alleged misuse of authority.

