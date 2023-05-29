ODM Expels Siaya DG Oduol Over Disloyalty

The decision was reached after a meeting with delegates. Siaya’s Organising Secretary Walter Okello said Oduol was expelled over disloyalty.
“This meeting has unanimously resolved that the Siaya County Deputy Governor be compelled to resign from his position since he no longer subscribes to the ideals and aspirations of the party. The meeting has resolved that he be expelled, and is hereby expelled,” the Raila Odinga-led party said in a statement.
The party also resolved to fill positions previously held by members who have since dumped the Orange party for President William Ruto’s UDA party.
Last week, ODM’s Secretary for Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi asked Oduol to resign over his ‘evidently toxic relationship’ with his boss, Governor James Orengo.
The county’s ability to operate properly, Wandayi said, could be affected by the impasse, hence it was impossible to ensure the delivery of services.
“Hon. Oduol should tender his resignation without any further delay. This would then create room for Hon. Orengo to appoint a replacement with whom he can harmoniously steer the County Government of Siaya,” he said.
Asembo East ward representative Gordon Onguuru has sponsored a motion that will remove Oduol from office for alleged misuse of authority.
