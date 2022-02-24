ODM NEC Endorses Raila Odinga as Azimio la Umoja Presidential Candidate

The ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) has endorsed Raila Odinga as the party’s presidential candidate for the Azimio la Umoja Coalition ahead of the August 9 polls.

This was following a meeting held today at a Nairobi hotel where many other issues were addressed.

In the meeting, it was also resolved that the ODM Party officially joins the Azimio la Umoja Coalition led by Raila Odinga.

“That further the NGC/NDC of the Party do propose the Right Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga as the Presidential Candidate for the Azimio La Umoja Coalition/Coalition Party,” reads the statement in part.

“That it be proposed to the NGC to ratify the decision by NEC that the Orange Democratic Movement formally Joins the Azimio La Umoja Coalition/ Coalition Party,” it adds.

The party also called on candidates seeking the party’s ticket for positions of Governor, MP and MCAs to go forth and make their applications.

Other proposals recommended in the meeting were:

That the NEC proposes to the NGC to adopt amendments to the Party Constitution to include the Disability League and the Council of County Coordinating Committee Chairs as Organs of the Party.

That the NEC will be proposing to the NGC to adopt amendments to our Party Nomination Rules to provide for Four methods of Nominating Party Candidates namely Consensus, Direct Ticket, delegates system and Universal suffrage by registered Members of the Party.

That, in light of the challenges of the past 2 years brought about by the Covid pandemic it be proposed to the NGC/NDC to defer Elections of National Officials to sometime next year and that harmonization be done to fill existing vacancies in the NEC for the time being.

