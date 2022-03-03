ODM Downplays DP Ruto’s Claims of Election Rigging in August 9 Polls

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has dismissed DP William Ruto’s claims on election rigging ahead of the August 9, polls.

Ruto while speaking at the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social Justice at Loyola University in Maryland, claimed that there were government agencies planning to rig the 2022 elections in favor of their candidate.

He called on the US top leadership to stop rigging attempts in Kenyan elections scheduled for August 9, 2022, terming it a subversion of electorates’ rights.

“As a leader, I have taken the position to speak against any attempts to try and straightjacket people into predetermined outcomes. We would have expected to do this without the baggage of blackmail and intimidation that is going on but unfortunately, that is where we are,” Ruto said.

Responding to the same, the ODM party through their chairman John Mbadi said the DP’s remarks are meant to spark baseless mistrust among Kenyans ahead of the scheduled elections.

Mbadi further stated that Ruto is unhappy with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stance to endorse Raila Odinga for the presidency instead of him.

“William Ruto is trying to set a stage to dispute the outcome of presidential elections,” said Mbadi, “Not long ago he told us his votes can not be stolen, he told us that even if Oburu is IEBC chair he will win, is he admitting that he has been participating in stealing elections?” Mbadi said.

National Chairman ⁦John Mbadi this morning at Chungwa House received into the party Hon. Said Buya Hiribae, MP, Galole Constituency & Hon. Ali Wario Guyo, MP, Garsen together with a host of MCAs from Tana River County. The leaders will defend their seats on the party ticket.

According to political experts, the August 9 elections will be a two-horse race with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as the main contenders.

