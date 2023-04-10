ODM Denies Making Changes To Kakamega County Leadership

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has denied making changes to the Kakamega County leadership.

ODM’s National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma on Monday refuted the numerous media reports both in the mainstream media and social platforms on the alleged changes.

“As the Party organ mandated to carryout elections within the Party including the election of Party officials, we wish to remind our Party members, supporters, and the public in general that no election or replacement of officials will take place without the express approval of the NEB as provided for in law,” she said.

Further, Mumma reminded party members and the public that the Party’s National Delegates Convention deferred grassroots elections to a later date.

She noted that party officials arrived at through the harmonization process will remain in office until elections are held.

She also advised those who might be looking to resign from their positions to follow the laid down procedure by writing to the NEB.

The NEB will then, pursuant to the Party’s Election and Nomination Rules, advise on how the position(s) should be filled.

“In the meantime, the NEB advises those intending to vie for any party position to start acquainting themselves with rules that govern the grassroots elections pending the announcement of the date of elections,” Mumma said.

This is the official position of the party on the alleged change of leadership in Kakamega County. pic.twitter.com/6b3VZPMimh — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) April 10, 2023

