ODM Commences Process Of Selecting 2022 Presidential Flag Bearer

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) has commenced the process of selecting the 2022 Presidential Flagbearer.

Through a tweet, the Party’s National Election Board (NEC) was tasked with running an advertisement in local dailies to invite applications from interested candidates.

“Attended the ODM Central Management Committee which resolved that the party’s National Elections Board should immediately embark on putting out an advert for those interested in running for President on ODM Party ticket,” a tweet by Glady’s Wanga read.

The party further intimated that it will insist on an ODM Nominee to fill in the position of Nairobi Deputy Governor.

ODM had withdrawn from Nairobi gubernatorial race and instead focused on supporting any candidate fronted by the ruling Jubilee Party.

This was in the spirit of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The Party did not meet the deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to submit names of candidates who would participate in party primaries.

Yesterday, during a meeting with the party’s county chiefs, Odinga called on them to protect the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for prosperity.

The former Prime Minister reiterated that the handshake remains strong as he called on the county chiefs to protect the BBI from thieves.

Among those in attendance were Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya among others.

“Tupike, Tuilinde, Tugawe kwa Haki. Our mission in BBI is to bake a bigger cake, protect it from thieves and share it equitably…shared prosperity. That was my message to ODM county chairs today whom I asked to make BBI a core ODM business. Handshake remains strong,” Raila wrote on Twitter.

