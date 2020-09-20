ODM Claims DP Ruto Is Misusing Elite Presidential Escort Guards

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders are now accusing Deputy President William Ruto of misusing elite presidential escort guards.

This is after three guards attached to the DP were found at Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi’s home in Eldoret following a night attempt on September 11 to arrest the controversial lawmaker over alleged hate speech and incitement remarks.

The ODM leaders accuse the second in command of facilitating the re-assignment of his elite guards to lawmakers allied to his Tanga Tanga camp whose security was withdrawn by the state.

The party’s minority whip in the National Assembly Junet Mohamed has vowed to lead his colleagues in the House to ask Parliament to investigate allegations that the elite guards attached to the DP have been seen with Tanga Tanga lawmakers who are not entitled to that level of security.

“MPs are supposed to be given security through Parliament because they are paid by the House,” Junet told Nation.

The vocal ODM leader Raila Odinga ally noted that the alleged re-assignments were illegal and should be investigated.

“He simply donates his guards to the Tanga Tanga MPs who have problem with security matters, ” added Junet.

This comes amid reports that an evaluation of the elite Presidential Escort Unit had been ordered after the three officers were caught in the Sudi saga.

The officers are said to have gone to rescue the MP with a Toyota Prado after learning that he was a wanted man.

Two of the officers identified as Simon Siengo and Isaack Dida were arrested at Sudi’s home after a raid. Police reports indicate that the third officer, chief Inspector Ekiru, fled the compound together with the MP.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the trio was recently summoned to the police headquarters where they were grilled on their role in the saga.

Ruto is yet to publicly comment on the matter but his allies have come out to defend him.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono termed ODM’s claims as “hot air”.

On his part, Belgut MP Nelson Koech said the DP has no power to transfer police officers.

“Officers assigned to the DP are drawn from the presidential escort unit that has commanders. So ODM assertion is silly and simply politics, ” said Koech.

“Polic or any officer for that matter have policies and guidelines on how to operate for any assignment and officers in the presidential pool operate on rotation basis around the presidency”.

The presidential escort officers are charged with the role of providing security and protection to the President, the first family, retired presidents and the deputy president.

The officers also provide security to visiting Heads of State and governments and to any VIPs as may be directed by the Inspector General of Police.

Meanwhile, Oscar Sudi was on Friday freed from police custody on Ksh500,000 cash bail by the High Court in Nakuru after appealing a decision by a lower court to detain him for seven more days to allow police conclude investigations before charging him.

