ODM Chairman John Mbadi Hints At A NASA Comeback Ahead of 2022

The National Super Alliance (NASA) could be back before the 2022 General Elections, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman John Mbadi has revealed.

Speaking over the weekend at Ongalo Primary School in Suba South Constituency, Mbadi said that ODM is in talks with Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula (FORD-K), and Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) to revive NASA.

The four parties unsuccessfully fronted Raila Odinga as their Presidential candidate in 2017, with Kalonzo Musyoka as the running mate.

However, the coalition disintegrated in March 2018, following the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The coalition in 2017 also had on board former Bomet governor Isaac Rutto to represent the Rift Valley region, who has since decamped to Deputy President William Ruto’s side.

ODM is looking to have KANU party chairman Gideon Moi on their side ahead of 2022. Moi joined hands with Wiper, Ford Kenya and ANC to form Okoa Kenya Alliance (OKA), with rumours that the alliance is falling apart.

Mbadi refuted reports that ODM was in talks with the ruling Jubilee Party for a pre-election pact ahead of 2022.

