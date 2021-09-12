ODM Castigates Mudavadi For Storming Out Of Religious Event In Butere After Being Barred From Politicking

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders have castigated Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his allies for storming out of a religious event in Butere, after politicians were barred from speaking in the event.

Mudavadi had attended the historic consecration of the first female ACK Bishop in Kenya, Rev Rose Nereya Ayiemba Okeno.

During the event, ACK archbishop Rev Jackson Ole Sapit declared that he would not allow politicians to speak during the event, something that irked Mudavadi and his allies.

“We have said this before and leaders have failed to honour this. Today I want to decree here that we are not going to allow political elites to speak within the church precincts. We are not going to allow the pulpit to be used as grounds to propagate political rhetorical, propaganda, hate and spite. No,” he declared.

As a result, Mudavadi stormed out of the event alongside Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula and MPs allied to the two in protest.

Contrary to reports from sections of the media, ODM leader Raila Odinga and his allies did not storm out but stayed until the event was concluded.

“Hafla za kanisa na Mungu lazima ziheshimike, kama mnataka kuonyeshana ubabe mkutane na wanaume katika hafla nyingine. (Church and Godly functions should be respected. If you want to show your political might meet other men in other functions),” said ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna.

“Very shameful and disrespectful conduct. Worse still they stormed out when the first woman Bishop of the Anglican Church was giving her maiden speech,” added Sifuna in a tweet.

Among the leaders who stayed behind until the event was concluded include Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli, Kisumu deputy governor Mathews Owili, Siaya Deputy governor James Okumbe, Nominated MP Geoffrey Osotsi, and Sifuna.

Odinga and MPs allied to him retreated to Oparanya’s home after the event, where several leaders spoke against Mudavadi’s act.

Among the leaders who accompanied Raila to Oparanya’s home was Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, who lauded Sapit for the courageous move.

“We want to laud the action taken by the ACK church. They have set a precedent and let all other churches follow suit,” Ngilu said.

