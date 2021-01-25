ODM Calls For Probe Into Sonko’s Claims On 2017 Election Chaos

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has called for investigations into the allegations leveled by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on the 2017 post-election protests.

In a video that has since gone viral, Sonko confessed to having steered the 2017 post-election protests in a bid to put ODM in a bad light.

On Sunday, while speaking in Dagoretti South, the ousted county boss claimed that he alongside Kibicho and other members of the “deep state” had second-hand cars burnt during ODM demonstrations in 2017.

Sonko is singlehandedly opening the servers! No one should stop this man, let the world know how opposition are being subjected to atrocities in Kenya! pic.twitter.com/VCZRYvg507 — Eric Manyikah (@EManyikah) January 25, 2021

ODM now wants an inquiry into the allegations done, with the relevant culprits and institutions brought to book.

“The recent confession by the disgraced former Governor of Nairobi, Mike Sonko that he participated in stage managing violence and destruction of property that he and his co-conspirators then pinned on ODM, is welcome but amounts to too little too late. ODM demands a full inquiry into the matter so as to establish the motives and extent of these mafia-like covert criminal acts as well as all persons and institutions involved,” reads the statement in part.

Secretary General @edwinsifuna urges the relevant arms of government to investigate allegations by former Governor of Nairobi @MikeSonko on the 2017 Post Election protests. pic.twitter.com/PX5K0AxzQB — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) January 25, 2021

According to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, the utterances by Sonko are proof that the party has been wrongly associated with violence.

For instance, Sifuna insists that the ODM is committed to growth and development and the violence is a result of schemes by the enemies.

He says it is also committed to civility in competition for power, the rule of law and peaceful settlement of differences and disputes.

“For a long time, our detractors have used and abused state power, mainstream and Social media in a systematic attempt to depict our Party as violent and purveyors of anarchy. This view has been perpetuated despite our sincere efforts to communicate the truth – that it is the enemies of ODM that have authored, planned and executed these dirty schemes,” the statement further reads.

