ODM Backs Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Candidate In Machakos Senatorial By-election

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has endorsed John Katuku of Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) for Machakos Senatorial by-election slated for March 18, 2021.

In a press briefing on Thursday, ODM Machakos county branch chairman Peter Mutuku pledged the party’s support as the by-election draws closer.

Mutuku declared the position after a meeting with the party’s County leadership comprising of Branch Chairpersons from all the regions eight branches of Masinga, Yatta, Mwala, Kathiani, Kangundo,Matungulu, Machakos Town and Mavoko.

He said the decision was informed by the good working relationship with the Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s party.

Read: Why IEBC Has Rescheduled Machakos By-election

Maendeleo Chap Chap supported ODM’s candidate Imran Okoth in Kibra by-election that was held in November 2019.

“Today at our ODM County Office the Maendeleo Chap Chap team has visited our office, in Machakos County, to honour their visit, we have resolved that ODM Machakos County and its members will support their candidate while still in our party hence that we are not defecting from our party. Just making a good working relationship. Our relationship will be valid even after the by-election, ” Mutuku announced.

Mutua welcomed the decision saying, “Indeed, this partnership will extend beyond the March 18th by-elections.”

Read Also: Jubilee Won’t Participate In Matungu, Kabuchai and Machakos By-elections – SG Raphael Tuju

I welcome the endorsement by ODM Machakos Branch of our Maendeleo Chap Chap Machakos Senatorial candidate, Hon.@HonMutuaKatuku. Indeed, this partnership will extend beyond the March 18th by-elections. Mundu ni Katuku! https://t.co/8aZoBSSOpT — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) January 28, 2021

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) this week cleared 11 candidates to contest for the seat in the election seen as a supremacy battle between region’s Kingpin Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper party boss) and Johnson Muthama, who is the Chairman of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Wiper has fielded Muthama’s ex-wife Agnes Kavindu in the race to succeed Senator Boniface Kabaka who passed on in December last year. The first time lawmaker was elected senator in 2017 on a Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) party ticket.

Read Also: Wiper Settles On Muthama’s Estranged Wife For Machakos Senatorial By-election As Rivalry With UDA Escalates

Among those cleared to contest in the by-election include Katuku, Kavindu, Urbanus Mutunga Muthama (UDA), Stanley Masai Muindi (Party of Economic Democracy), Lily Nduku Nwanzia of CCU and Jonathan Makenzi Maweu (Independent Candidate).

Other aspirants include Munyambu Francis Musembi (Independent), Nthama Sebastian Nzau (Independent), Kitheka Simeon Kioko (Grand Dream Development Party), Musingi John Kioko (Muungano Party) and Otto Edward Musembi Nthenge of FORD-ASILI.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu