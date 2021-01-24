ODM Asks Presidential Hopefuls To Pay Ksh1 Million As Search For Flag-bearer Kicks Off

Kenyans eyeing ODM party ticket in the 2022 race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta have been given a way forward on how to make their applications.

In a notice published in the local dailies on Sunday, the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Mumma said interested candidates must pay Ksh1 million non-refundable fee to ODM bank account.

To be eligible for consideration, one must be a Kenyan citizen by birth, a registered voter, a life member of the Party and a holder of a degree from a university recognized in Kenya.

The applicant must also be of high moral standing and integrity, have demonstrable commitment and participation to the Party’s activities and agenda, meet the minimum requirements for Presidential Candidates as set out by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya and be qualified to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

Interested individuals are required to submit a duly completed Nomination Form in duplicate, duly executed Code of Conduct, copy of the National Identity Card or Passport, a copy of the Orange Democratic Movement Life Membership Certificate and certified copies of educational qualification certificates, including the Degree Certificate obtained from the university attended; in accordance with Section 22 of the Elections Act, 2011.

Read: ODM Claims DP Ruto Is Misusing Elite Presidential Escort Guards

Other documents to be submitted are sworn statements affirming the authenticity of any information submitted and evidence of payment of the Ksh1 million application fee.

The amount is to be deposited to the Orange Democratic Movement Account by a Bankers Cheque or through a cash deposit. “Account Name: Orange Democratic Movement Account Number 1257184989; Bank: Kenya Commercial Bank; Branch: Lavington.”

“Interested applicants are advised to submit their applications in the prescribed form to the Party headquarters at Chungwa House by 12.00 Noon 26th February 2021, ” said Ms Mumma.

The application forms can be sourced from the Party Headquarters at Chungwa House along Loiyangalani Drive within Lavington area or downloaded from the party’s website www.odm.co.ke.

Read Also: ODM Commences Process Of Selecting 2022 Presidential Flag Bearer

The ODM party leadership met last Wednesday and resolved to start the process of identifying a suitable presidential candidate ahead of the elections scheduled for next year.

In a statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna directed NEB to immediately lay the groundwork by inviting those interested to apply.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu