ODM Asks Gov’t To Protect Migori MCAs Supporting Obado’s Impeachment

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has called on the government to offer security to Migori MCAs supporting the impeachment of Governor Okoth Obado citing that they are facing intimidation and blackmail.

Through a statement by ODM chairman John Mbadi, the party indicated that it would stand with the MCAs despite the intimidation tactics to make them back down on their stand.

“We assure ODM MCAs who have sighed the petition to remove Obado from office that the party will stand with them fully against attempts by the governor to intimidate and blackmail them. We urge the government to ensure the security of Migori MCAs and protect them from any form of intimidation and blackmail,” reads the statement in part.

Party Statement on the impending impeachment of Migori Governor HE. Hon. Okoth Obado… dated Thursday 3rd September 2020.

Further, the party indicated that it would furnish the government with names of Migori CECs, directors of different departments, contractors, chief officers, MCAs, officials and suppliers who are currently involved in raising money and ideally diverting public funds to fuel violence in the county.

“Those CECs, directors, suppliers contractors and county assembly officials are currently holed up Nairobi, Kisumu and Migori. As soon as we forward those names, we will expect the police to act with speed to arrest the individuals so that law and order can be maintained and justice not subverted in Nairobi,” the statement added.

Following the graft charges leveled against Governor Okoth Obado and a court order barring him from accessing his office, ODM resolved to have him impeached.

Through a statement on Twitter, the party indicated that it had held a consultative meeting with Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and resolved to have him impeached immediately, with his deputy expected to take over.

“Due to corruption charges leveled against Governor Okoth Obado & the decision by the court to bar him from accessing his office, the party in consultations with County MCAs has resolved to have a motion of impeachment against the governor initiated immediately & have the Dep. Governor take over,” read the statement.

According to ODM chairman John Mbadi, 37 out of 41 MCAs resolved to have Obado impeached.

Obado who is facing a Sh73.4 million graft case was released on Monday, August 31, 2020 on Sh8.75 million cash bail or Sh20 million bond.

