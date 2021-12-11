ODM Apologizes to MP Wamaua After Ejection From Azimio la Umoja Convention

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has apologised to Maragua MP Mary Wamaua after she was roughed up by security during the Azimio la Umoja convention on Friday.

Wamaua was seen complaining about being manhandled at one of the VIP entrances by the security.

In a video that has since gone viral, the legislator is heard saying: “Mkifika State House itakua namna gani?..Mimi mjumbe nimechaguliwa mnanisukuma kama gunia la viazi..Mtatupata Murang’a.”

On Saturday, however, ODM Chairman John Mbadi said the Raila Odinga-led party regretted the “ugly incident” and assured that the same would not happen again.

Read: DP Ruto’s Ally MP Mary Wamaua Storms Out Of Azimio La Umoja Event After Being Roughed Up

“On behalf of the ODM Party, I take this opportunity to publicly apologise to Hon Wamaua for the indecent handling and pray that she, together with the good people of Maragua will accept our apology,” said Mbadi.

He added that the party leader believes in the empowerment of women and is a strong defender of their rights.

The party, Mbadi said, shall do everything within its limits to protect, defend and uphold the dignity of women at all times.

Moments after Wamaua’s ejection, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said there was a miscommunication between the lawmaker and the event organiser.

Read Also: Gideon Moi Attends Azimio La Umoja As OKA Co-principals Give Event Wide Berth

According to Sifuna, Wamaua had not communicated her intention to attend the event.

“This regrettable incident could have been avoided if only she let us know in advance that she would be joining us. Pole sana Mhesh,” wrote Sifuna on social media.

Sifuna added: “We have received dozens of defectors from UDA before, but with prior arrangement to ensure their intention is not misunderstood.”

Wamaua ditched President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party for DP William Ruto’s UDA in October.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...