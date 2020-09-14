“Odinga Not Scheduled To Tour Kisii This Week,” ODM Dismisses Media Reports

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has dismissed reports in a section of the media that its leader Raila Odinga is scheduled to tour Kisii this week.

A section of the media had reported over the weekend that Odinga is this week headed to the region to consolidate his support ahead of 2022 polls days after Deputy President William Ruto, who is eyeing the top seat, visited the region.

But in a statement on Monday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said that there is no such arrangement at the moment.

“The ODM Party wants to make it clear that there is no such planned schedule for Hon. Odinga in the region as claimed by the section of the media, ” said Sifuna.

“Hon. Odinga’s meetings/events are announced to the public through the media by the party’s communications team and not through speculation and sensationalism.”

OUR STATEMENT ON MEDIA REPORTS THAT PL @RailaOdinga IS SCHEDULED TO TOUR GUSII REGION THIS WEEK. pic.twitter.com/DI9h4FkuEu — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 14, 2020

Over the weekend Odinga was in the Coastal region where he hinted at a possible stab at the presidential seat in the 2022 General Elections.

Read: I Am Ready To Face The ‘Deep State’ – DP Ruto

Speaking in Mombasa while in the company of the County’s Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Odinga said he is ready to battle it out with Ruto.

“Baba hajachoka, ako tayari, je mko tayari? Kwa hivo mwachane na wale wezi ambao wanahujumu mali ya wananchi…wakishaiba, wanaingia kanisani eti anatoa kwa Mungu…eti yeye ni mkarimu…anarudi nayo pande hii ingine eti anatoa mchango ya wheelbarrow,” he said.

The former Prime Minister’s visit was preceded by a similar tour made by the second in command.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu