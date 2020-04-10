Odinga Junior Dares Father To Take Part In The Museveni Work Out Challenge

Raila Odinga Junior, Raila Odinga’s son has dared his father to take part in the Museveni work out challenge.

Taking to his Twitter, Junior posted a picture capturing Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni working out in his office and tagged the ODM leader asking him to join in.

“Come on @RailaOdinga you’ve been given a challenge, all African leaders need to do the Museveni challenge,” read the tweet.

Come on @RailaOdinga you’ve been given a challenge, all african leaders need to do #MuseveniChallenge pic.twitter.com/KY5mWdQalh — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) April 9, 2020

Read: Uganda’s President Museveni Excites Netizens With Work Out Video

Yesterday, Museveni excited netizens after he released a work out video in his office as a way of encouraging people to keep fit during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the less than three-minutes clip, Museveni started by jogging barefoot around the office as he warmed up. He then continued to do 21 press-ups in one go as the press team counted in unison.

“This is just an office and because I don’t have time I do my exercises here,” he said.

Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Ulbj6vGOYQ — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 9, 2020

Read Also: Museveni Set To Introduce Tougher Measures To Combat COVID-19 After Uganda Confirmed First Case

A day before, Museveni had banned exercising in public as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This was after different videos and pictures were circulated capturing people working out in groups and disobeying the social distance directive despite the country being on lockdown.

“I saw a video of so many people on the Northern bypass walking and running around that they are exercising. This should stop. If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors. I will show you how it is done tomorrow. I will do a video for you,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu