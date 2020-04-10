in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Odinga Junior Dares Father To Take Part In The Museveni Work Out Challenge

Raila Odinga Junior, Raila Odinga’s son has dared his father to take part in the Museveni work out challenge.

Taking to his Twitter, Junior posted a picture capturing Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni working out in his office and tagged the ODM leader asking him to join in.

“Come on @RailaOdinga you’ve been given a challenge, all African leaders need to do the Museveni challenge,” read the tweet.

Yesterday, Museveni excited netizens after he released a work out video in his office as a way of encouraging people to keep fit during the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the less than three-minutes clip, Museveni started by jogging barefoot around the office as he warmed up. He then continued to do 21 press-ups in one go as the press team counted in unison.

“This is just an office and because I don’t have time I do my exercises here,” he said.

A day before, Museveni had banned exercising in public as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This was after different videos and pictures were circulated capturing people working out in groups and disobeying the social distance directive despite the country being on lockdown.

“I saw a video of so many people on the Northern bypass walking and running around that they are exercising. This should stop. If you want to exercise, you can do that indoors. I will show you how it is done tomorrow. I will do a video for you,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various media organizations.

Twitter: @MallissaMercy

