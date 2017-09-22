A Gentleman: Odinga Helps Orie Rogo With Her Fallen Head Gear (Photos)

Raila Odinga exhibited his gentleman nature when he helped Orie Rogo Manduli with her head gear when it fell off during a NASA rally at the Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi East.

The NASA presidential candidate came to her rescue and picked up the head gear and gave it back to her.

Other politicians found it funny that the signature head gear had fallen off and were seen busting in laughter.

They continued with the conversation after she had put it back in place.







