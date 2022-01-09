Odinga Confesses Love For Githeri, Chipo Mwitu As He Showcases Impressive Driving Skills

ODM leader Raila Odinga is not your ordinary politician. He has over the years mastered the art of reinventing himself to stay relevant politically.

The former Prime Minister celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday, January 7. The event drew public interest as it coincided with August 9 succession politics.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among high-profile Kenyans who attended Odinga’s birthday celebration at his Karen home in Nairobi on Friday night. Earlier, politicians allied to the handshake duo threw a party at Bomas of Kenya to celebrate the second liberation hero.

Besides the two events, Odinga also took some time out of his busy political schedule to showcase his impressive driving skills. He said in another life, he would be a tax driver.

In a video shared on his social media pages, Odinga, who was in the company of two other people, answered several off-the-cuff questions.

The six-minute video starts with the Orange party chief walking into his Toyota Landcruiser V8 vehicle before driving off. He is heard saying he prefers sneakers to loafers.

He went on to reveal that his wife, Ida, prefers flowers to chocolates adding that she likes them red.

Odinga disclosed that he loves dry fry fish. He also said he wouldn’t mind ‘Chipo Mwitu’ that has gained popularity in Kenya’s urban areas in the recent past.

“My mom was a very good fish cook. She knew how to select fish. She knew which fish is fresh and where to touch to know if it’s fresh,” Odinga said.

Between Kayole, Dagoretti and Githurai, Odinga said he would prefer to live in Dagoretti adding that he often enjoys ‘githeri’ and ‘nyama choma’ (roasted meat) served in the residential area.

“Of course Dagoretti is near, mimi nikiwa huko ndani nakula sana sana githeri na nyama choma,” Odinga added.

On favorite beverages between tea and coffee, Odinga picked tea. He also revealed that he is a big fan of reggae music and went ahead to jam to Harry Belafonte’s ‘Jamaica Farewell’ hit.

He poked holes into Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model, insisting that his social welfare plan is the real deal.

Odinga has promised to give Ksh6,000 to the jobless and vulnerable members of the society to cushion them from economic hardship.

In the video, Odinga, who expressed confidence in defeating Ruto in this year’s presidential race, criticized the DP’s wheelbarrow donations to young people saying the youth deserve better.

Here is the video:

Vibing and driving into 2022 with some new friends. Perhaps in another life I could have been a taxi driver. #RidingWithBaba pic.twitter.com/vYehR6QVa8 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 9, 2022

