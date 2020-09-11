Obure, Bodo Released On Sh50,000 Cash Bail In Gun Case

Kevin Omwenga’s alleged killers; Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Bodo Ouko have been released on Sh50,000 cash bail.

Obure has been charged with the offense of failing to secure his firearm while Ouko was separately charged with a count of being in possession of a firearm without a license.

Appearing before Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko on Friday, the duo denied the charges.

The case will be mentioned on September 30.

On the murder charge, the bail hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Read: Kevin Omwenga Was Allegedly Short-changed In Sh100 Million Deal By Obure

On Thursday, a Congolese national Vatha Bahati Josue was arraigned over Omwenga’s murder. He became the third suspect to be linked to the foul murder that happened three weeks ago.

Josue was arrested on Wednesday over links to the murder and was later arraigned before Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko.

Police sought seven days to detain him to complete investigations into the murder but the magistrate ordered that he be released on Ksh100,000 cash bail.

According to the police, the suspect’s phone, a Samsung A10, was used to communicate with the deceased and the other two suspects, Chris Obure and Robert Bodo Ouko, charged with the murder.

The police say that Josue was in constant communication with the suspects before and after the killing.

