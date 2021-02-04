Obscene Images, Videos Posted in Kenya Cancer Day Zoom Meeting

Kenya’s World Cancer Day Zoom Meeting was on Thursday infiltrated by unknown people who posted obscene pictures in the virtual event which was attended by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, doctors and other stakeholders.

The Zoom meeting started at 10.50 am with only one participant, Oncologist David Mukami speaking before the obscene images were posted. The meeting came to an abrupt end after obscene messages, explicit videos and images took over the meeting.

Initially, hackers were thought to have infiltrated the meeting committing the despicable actions. However, it has since emerged that the organization shared meeting details including the password online.

