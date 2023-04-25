Obinna Leaves Kiss FM After One Year

Media personality Oga Obinna has left Radio Africa-owned Kiss FM.
In his interview with Mpasho, the comedian said his contract with the radio station had lapsed hence his exit.
“I’m no longer at Kiss. I have finished my contract. The experience has been beautiful and I have achieved my dream and did everything I wanted to do. And everything I do from now henceforth will be extra.
“If it’s a job, a cat a job it will be extra. I have driven that car I wanted to drive (apart from Range Rover Sport), lived in the houses I wanted, and worked in an organization I always wanted. I have achieved what I wanted to do and now we move,” Obinna said.
The singer also insisted that he does not care what critics will say about his departure that comes a year after he joined the station.
“I have learned that when an organization cares about its people and talent they thrive more. I have worked in organizations where they really don’t care about their employees.
“But here I was myself, dressed the way I want and doing my thing. I know the reason as to why I have left so let those who want to speculate do it, it’s their job,”Obinna said.
Obinna replaced Lang’ata MP Jalang’o who was at the time co-hosting the show with Kamene Goro.
Kamene’s contract was terminated earlier this year. She was replaced by Kwambox.
