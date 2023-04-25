in ENTERTAINMENT

Obinna Leaves Kiss FM After One Year

oga obinna
Media Personality Oga Obinna. [COURTESY]

Media personality Oga Obinna has left Radio Africa-owned Kiss FM.

In his interview with Mpasho, the comedian said his contract with the radio station had lapsed hence his exit.

“I’m no longer at Kiss. I have finished my contract. The experience has been beautiful and I have achieved my dream and did everything I wanted to do. And everything I do from now henceforth will be extra.

“If it’s a job, a cat a job it will be extra. I have driven that car I wanted to drive (apart from Range Rover Sport), lived in the houses I wanted, and worked in an organization I always wanted. I have achieved what I wanted to do and now we move,” Obinna said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oga@DTop – EntertaineR (@ogaobinna)

The singer also insisted that he does not care what critics will say about his departure that comes a year after he joined the station.

“I have learned that when an organization cares about its people and talent they thrive more. I have worked in organizations where they really don’t care about their employees.

“But here I was myself, dressed the way I want and doing my thing. I know the reason as to why I have left so let those who want to speculate do it, it’s their job,”Obinna said.

Obinna replaced Lang’ata MP Jalang’o who was at the time co-hosting the show with Kamene Goro.

Kamene’s contract was terminated earlier this year. She was replaced by Kwambox.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Kiss FMOga Obinna

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

bipartisan talks

Bipartisan Talks Suspended Over Inclusion of MPs Keynan, Pkosing