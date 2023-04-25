Obinna Leaves Kiss FM After One Year

Media personality Oga Obinna has left Radio Africa-owned Kiss FM.

In his interview with Mpasho, the comedian said his contract with the radio station had lapsed hence his exit.

“I’m no longer at Kiss. I have finished my contract. The experience has been beautiful and I have achieved my dream and did everything I wanted to do. And everything I do from now henceforth will be extra.

“If it’s a job, a cat a job it will be extra. I have driven that car I wanted to drive (apart from Range Rover Sport), lived in the houses I wanted, and worked in an organization I always wanted. I have achieved what I wanted to do and now we move,” Obinna said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oga@DTop – EntertaineR (@ogaobinna)

The singer also insisted that he does not care what critics will say about his departure that comes a year after he joined the station.

“I have learned that when an organization cares about its people and talent they thrive more. I have worked in organizations where they really don’t care about their employees.