Kiss FM’s Obinna, Eric Omondi Exchange Blows (Video)

Kiss FM breakfast show host, Oga Obinna almost came to blows with comedian Eric Omondi on Friday.

The two disagreed on various issues including if there are comedians on the same level as Eric who refers to himself as ‘President of Comedy Africa’.

Apart from being a radio host, Obinna is also a comedian.

“Is there any comedian who can compare with Eric Omondi currently?” Eric posed.

To this, the radio host said too many entertainers are on an entirely different level from their guest.

“Wengi sana wanakutandika. Mimi…Let’s just start with me,” Obinna responded.

Eric laughed at this before asking Obinna if he was a comedian.

An agitated Obinna told the funnyman that he was living in oblivion, adding that he is just but a local comedian while he was an all-rounded entertainer.

“I don’t know, you tell me. I am an entertainer, I do all of them. It’s none of your business.

You know you leave on your high horse calling yourself the president of comedy. When was the last time you did a proper comedy show in Kenya? You’re always being called in the ushago shows,” Obinna retorted.

The back and forth between the comedians continued but things quickly went south when Obinna questioned Eric’s sexuality.

Eric is known to cross-dress especially in his skits.

The former Churchill Show comedian took matters into his own hands when Obinna urged him to come out of the closet.

Here is the video:

Wueeeh! MUKONOOO.

Eric tried to be calm throughout the whole interview but Obina went too far. Ilikuwa mbaya#ExposeMediamaxCEO #retire Aisha Jumwa The DCI mudavadi Daniel Rono Eric omondi Kiss Fm pic.twitter.com/7gXQj0Wjcm — Wayne⁴ (@Winforce8) February 10, 2023

