Obado Impeachment Turns Chaotic, MCA’s Arm Broken During Fist Fight (Video)

Chaos have erupted at the Migori County Assembly ahead of Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s impeachment.

According to sources close to Kahawa Tungu, the MCAs differed on certain issues while others stormed the meeting leading to more chaos.

Nominated MCA Mary Ogodo was in the process assaulted and her left arm broken following the fistfights that erupted. She has since been rushed to St Joseph Mission Hospital.

“She is in hospital, her left arm has been broken and she is receiving treatment. She can’t talk right now. She is in stable condition,” said a source as quoted by Star.

Migori county assembly sitting disrupted after a section of MCAs stormed the assembly. pic.twitter.com/ik3pdku51Q — Hot 96 FM Kenya (@Hot_96Kenya) September 23, 2020

Apparently, the chaos were started when North Kanyamkago MCA George Omamba got orders from Migori High Court reinstating him as Deputy Speaker on Tuesday evening. He had been impeached in May last year.

Thus, five MCAs said to be in support of Obado led by Kaler MCA Thomas Akungo walked into the house and caused a stir.

“The five MCAs were hiding in one of the offices in the assembly controlled by Obado’s relative before they made their way into the assembly and started creating chaos,” a staff said.

The sergeant as arms was forced to run away with the mace, the symbol of power in the assembly, as other members engaged in fistfights, exchange of words and throwing of water bottles around.

Following Sh73.4 graft charges, ODM resolved to have Obado impeached for embezzling public funds.

