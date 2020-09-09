Embattled Migori Governor Obado Claims Security Has Been Withdrawn

Migori governor Okoth Obado’s security has been withdrawn after tabling of an impeachment motion against him stalled for a second time.

These allegations have however been dismissed by County Commissioner Boaz Cherotich.

Earlier today, county assembly speaker Boaz Okoth adjourned the morning session on grounds that his life was in danger.

Boaz recorded a statement with the police and claimed that his bodyguard had been withdrawn the previous night.

The speaker had on Tuesday adjourned a sitting over unmet physical distancing regulations.

All the 57 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) turned up for the sitting after a month-long recess. The ward representatives anticipated that the impeachment motion against Obado would be tabled.

“All members came into the House. We must be cognizant of COVID-19 and there is a way we sit. So, I must get modalities of how we would sit if all members would want to be together at the same time,” the Speaker stated while dismissing the Assembly.

Last Saturday, the speaker claimed the ODM party was targeting him after goons led by party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna attacked him at his town home.

The party resolved to oust Obado after he was charged with Sh73.4 million fraud alongside his four children.

The county boss was released on Sh8.75 million cash bail or an alternative of a Sh20 million bond but was barred from accessing his office until the case is heard and determined.

Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi ordered the embattled county boss to also deposit his traveling documents with the court.

