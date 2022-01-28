Nzoia Sugar Appoints New Coach As Club Risks Relegation

Floundering Kenyan Premier League outfit Nzoia Sugar FC have appointed Salim Babu as their new head coach.

Nzoia, who are just two steps shy of relegation zone, have been without a permanent coach since Ibrahim Shikanda was dismissed early this month.

Peter Gin, who deputised Shikanda, has been filling the void on a temporary basis.

Babu’s last posting was at Kisumu All-Stars in the National Super League.

He has worked with various clubs including Sony Sugar, Western Stima and Wazito FC.

Nzoia have managed a single win in 16 fixtures, losing a whopping eight in the process.

