Nzioka Waita Criticized After “Boasting” Of Being The First To Receive GOK’s Free Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer

The government is in the process of distributing free alcohol-based hand sanitizers in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the sanitizers are ready for distribution across the 47 counties with some officers in government acknowledging receipt of the liquid that has come increasingly popular in the wake of the fight against COVID-19.

Nzioka Waita, the State House Chief of Staff, confirmed on Friday that his office had received the sanitizers.

“Received my bottle of FREE hand sanitizer produced by GOK . These sanitizers will be distributed countrywide for FREE!” Nzioka said in a tweet.

This comes a week after the state ordered use of seized ethanol to manufacture the alcohol-based sanitizers to help in the fight against the virus.

Joseph Kinyua, the Head of Public Service directed members of the multi-agency team putting in place measures against the virus to urgently identify all ethanol held under any offences at ports of entry and customs zones in a bid to address the biting shortage of hand sanitisers.

Kinyua said the sanitizers would be distributed at no cost to all Kenyans in all parts of the country.

Following today’s developments, a section of Kenyans online opined that the government should have first distributed the liquid to poor Kenyans who can’t afford it in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak that has claimed one life with 29 others fighting for their lives.

Some wondered why the likes of Nzioka Waita, who can afford the sanitizers were the first to receive them.

“Sir, You can well afford to buy hand sanitizer and soap – why no leave these for Kenyans in low income high density settlements, public service vehicles and medical staff who desperately need them more – and have little access to them, ” a tweep identified as Vic replied on Nzioka’s tweet.

Moses Wakhisi said, “So sad you accepted it. Did you really need a free sanitizer?

I bet you agree that because of you someone will not receive a free sanitizer and that someone might have needed it the most. If you can afford your own don’t accept it from the government. Kuna mtu anahitaji zaidi.”

So sad you accepted it. Did you really need a free sanitizer?

Others urged the state to put necessary actions to ensure that Kenyans are not duped into buying the free sanitizers.

Here are some of the reactions:

