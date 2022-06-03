Nzioka Waita Denies Withdrawing From Machakos Governor Race

Machakos gubernatorial candidate Nzioka Waita has denied reports that he has dropped out of the race.

Taking to social media, the former State House Chief of Staff stated that he is in the race to win it.

He also dismissed a letter doing rounds on the interwebs indicating that he “was stepping down” in favour of former CAS Wavinya Ndeti, as cheap propaganda.

According to the Chama cha Uzalendo (CCU) party leader, the typos in the letter “are consistent with their dubious academic background”.

“My competitors think that they will win this election through cheap propaganda!It’s so obvious where the fake “stepping down letter” originated,the many spelling errors are consistent with their dubious academic background. WE ARE IN THIS RACE TO WIN IT. WAJIPANGE,” tweeted Waita.

Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party secretary-general and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed ignited the debate of Waita withdrawing from the race on Thursday.

Speaking during a rally in Nairobi’s Mukuru kwa Njenga, Junet excited the crowd when he referred to Ndeti as “the incoming Machakos Governor”.

Ndeti in 2017 unsuccessfully sought to unseat outgoing county boss and Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Alfred Mutua.

Apart from Waita and Ndeti, United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Johnson Muthama is also in the race to succeed Mutua.

Muthama and Mutua who belong to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance, do not see eye to eye.

The former area senator has been avoiding rallies attended by Mutua.

The UDA chairman has insisted that the former government spokesperson must apologize for his 10-year misrule.

“Mutua can go to any corner of this country and campaign for my presidential candidate and campaign for his candidate also but it is not a must that we dine together. It is not a must that we go together on the same political platform,” said Muthama.

“If we have to work together, he needs to first of all apologise to Machakos people for cheating them,” he said.

