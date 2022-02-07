Nzioka Waita Complains About Pressure from Ukambani Leaders to Abandon Machakos Governor Bid

“I will work till the 9th of February at 5 am. I will then make a farewell call to the president and ask for his blessings and support as well as thank him for allowing me to work for the people of Kenya in his service,” he said.

In new developments, Waita says senior politicians in the Ukambani region want him to run for the parliamentary position instead.

He however stated that he will not back down despite the immense pressure he is facing. Thus, he is still going for the gubernatorial seta and is certain he will emerge victoriously.

“I want to affirm in broad daylight that we are going to take this seat. I want the mothers, the youth, and everyone to be ready as I prepare to come and see them and listen to them so that we can have an agreement on how we will build out the county,” Waita stated.

He called on his supporters not to be intimidated as he is in for the long run.

