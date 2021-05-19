Nyoro Denies Instigating Chaos in Juja After Chebukati Threatens Legal Action

Kiambu governor James Nyoro has denied claims that he instigated the chaos witnessed in Juja on Tuesday night.

The county boss told reporters that their opponents were shouting at them hence the police intervention.

He further alleged that votes from two polling stations where the Jubilee Party candidate, Susan Waititu enjoyed a strong following, were not counted.

“Votes from Gachororo were thrown in the field and not counted,” Nyoro alleged.

“I condemn in the strongest terms possible the insinuation that I’m a violent person. I have never been violent even during my campaigns.”

“We were not involved in creating disturbance at the tallying center. It is our opponents who were shouting at us.”

Speaking to Citizen TV, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said he will write to DPP Noordin Haji to take action against Nyoro and his team.

“At around 10:20pm tonight there was disruption of the tallying process at Mang’u High School Tallying center in Juja Constituency by a group of individuals led by the Kiambu County Governor Mr James Nyoro,” Chebukati said.

The group alleged electoral malpractice.

According to Chebukati, by the time the chaos broke out, the staff had finished tallying the votes and had completed the required Form 35A, which had also been properly signed.

By the time the tallying was suspended yester night, George Koimburi Ndung’u of the People Empowerment Party (PEP ) was leading.

Governor Nyoro and his team, however, disputed the result claiming Mrs Waititu had been rigged out.

