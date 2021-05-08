in NEWS

Nyeri Tycoon Accused of Plotting Son’s Killing is Dead

Stephen Wango’ondu appears before Nyeri law court alongside four other suspects on February 26, 2021. They are held in connection with the murder of Daniel Mwangi, a Mweiga businessman and a son to Wang’ondu. Others were James Mahinda, Geoffrey Waturi, Eddy Kariuki and Charity Muchiri. They will remain in police custody for five days to allow police carry out investigations. Photo/ JOSEPH KANYI

Nyeri tycoon Stephen Wang’ondu, who is accused of plotting the killing of his son, has passed away.

According to his son, Mworia Wang’ondu and lawyer Mahugu Mbarire, the murder suspect died on Friday at a private hospital.

The family declined to comment on the cause of death.

Read: Detectives Unravel Mystery Behind Gruesome Murder Of Nyeri Businessman Daniel Mwangi

The deceased, 75, had been charged with the murder of Daniel Wang’ondu alongside four other people. Daniel died on January 1, 2021.

Stephen faced the charges together with James Mahinda, Eddy Kariuki, Raphael Wachira and Geoffrey Warutumo.

The deceased is said to have been in love with his son’s wife. Investigators also probed the multiple life insurance policies he had taken on his relatives including Daniel.

Read Also: DCI Details How Suspects Spent Money After Payout In Nyeri Businessman’s Murder

The tycoon is said to have initiated the compensation claim barely a month after Daniel’s burial.

It was also revealed that the businessman who owned 100 acres of land, commercial buildings, petrol stations and a quarry, struggled financially over the past year.

The suspects were granted bond last week by a Nyeri High Court amid protest by the prosecution.

They were released on Sh1 million bond pending an appeal by the prosecution.

Daniel Mwangi Nyeri County Stephen Wang'ondu

