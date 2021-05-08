Nyeri Tycoon Accused of Plotting Son’s Killing is Dead

Nyeri tycoon Stephen Wang’ondu, who is accused of plotting the killing of his son, has passed away.

According to his son, Mworia Wang’ondu and lawyer Mahugu Mbarire, the murder suspect died on Friday at a private hospital.

The family declined to comment on the cause of death.

The deceased, 75, had been charged with the murder of Daniel Wang’ondu alongside four other people. Daniel died on January 1, 2021.

Stephen faced the charges together with James Mahinda, Eddy Kariuki, Raphael Wachira and Geoffrey Warutumo.

The deceased is said to have been in love with his son’s wife. Investigators also probed the multiple life insurance policies he had taken on his relatives including Daniel.

The tycoon is said to have initiated the compensation claim barely a month after Daniel’s burial.

It was also revealed that the businessman who owned 100 acres of land, commercial buildings, petrol stations and a quarry, struggled financially over the past year.

The suspects were granted bond last week by a Nyeri High Court amid protest by the prosecution.

They were released on Sh1 million bond pending an appeal by the prosecution.

