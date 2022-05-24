Tale of Nyeri Nurse Who Married Patient Only To Die In His Hands

Love is a universal language that encompasses a range of strong and positive emotions, you never know where it will find you. This statement has linked so many hearts together for a happily ever after.

Such was not the case with Lydia Nyaguthii, a nurse from Nyeri county who thought she had found her soul mate only to die in his hands.

The tale of Nyaguthii dates back to the early 2000s when she was a nurse at Tumutumu PCEA Hospital in Nyeri County where she took care of a domestic abuse victim, Stephen Muriithi.

According to Nation, Mr Muriithi had been admitted to the facility after he was burnt with hot water by his wife.

While recuperating at the facility, Mr Muriithi had a second chance at love and decided to take things further with the caring nurse.

As soon as he was discharged from the hospital, the now lovebirds moved in together and hoped to live happily ever after. This was however not the case.

Almost two decades later, Nyaguthii was brutally murdered by the man she cared for and helped heal. Apparently, their union was not a bed of roses, just like all marriages and she stayed hoping for the best, little did she know her life would be cut short.

Nyaguthii died last Friday as a result of stab wounds. Her husband, Mr Muriithi is said to have stabbed her several times with a knife at their home, killing her instantly.

Neighbors recall that prior to Nyaguthii’s life being cut short, she seemed to be in a hurry but it was unclear what was going on. Only later for her body to be discovered, lying in a pool of blood.

“Muriithi, or Abbas, as we called him, is a close friend of mine for a long time, but it was very hard to understand him since he kept his domestic matters to himself. He looked disturbed, but he did not tell us what was happening,” said Mr Joseph Weru, a health officer told the publication.

Family and close friends of Nyaguthii have described her as a very gentle and caring person, who was always ready to help and chip in where she could. They have called on the justice system to help them deliver justice for their kin as arrests are yet to be made in regards to the same.

