Nyeri MCA, 16 Others Arrested Past Curfew Hours In A Bar7

A Nyeri MCA was among 17 people arrested on Friday night at a private establishment enjoying drinks.

Rware Ward MCA Paul Kanyari and his personal assistant were apprehended at a guest house known as Laquizine in King’ong’o.

According to Nyeri Central Sub-County Police Commander Paul Kuria, they received a tip-off from members of the public.

The individuals were going against a government directive disallowing nightclubs from opening over the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from being prosecuted, the individuals will also be quarantined for a mandatory 14 days, authorities said.

It is reported that other ward representatives escaped arrest.

This comes a day after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i threatened to “turn up the heat” in areas where curfew orders are not being observed.

The areas include; Buruburu, Kilimani, Lang’ata, Ruai, Kayole, Githurai, Embakasi and Ruaka.

“Let me also say, especially in certain estates in Nairobi, from tonight, we are going to turn up the heat. Because from the reporting of positive cases today, you can tell the clustered estates which are giving us problems and estates which are likely to be hot spots shortly. All of them have got one characteristic: recklessness and disobedience to the guidelines that have been given by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Kenya has so far reported 246 cases of COVID-19 as communal infections soar.

11 people have succumbed to the respiratory disease while some 53 others have recovered.

Globally, the number of infections have surpassed the 2 million mark.

