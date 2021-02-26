Nyeri Man Accused of Hiring Hitmen to Kill Son Locked Up For More Days As 6th Suspect Arrested in Pipeline

Stephen Wang’ondu Kinini, a man accused of hiring hitmen to kill his 32-year-old son in Nyeri, will spend five more days in custody pending completion of investigations into the matter.

Kinini and five other suspects were arraigned in court on Friday morning where the prosecution asked Nyeri Principal Magistrate Mathias Okuche for more time to complete investigations into the murder.

The other suspects are Geoffrey Waturi, Eddy Kariuki Ngari, Charity Muchiri, James Mahinda Mwangi and Raphael Wachira.

The sixth suspect, Raphael Wachira, was arrested on Thursday in Nairobi’s Pipeline area after being on the run for days.

It’s alleged that Kinini paid the men Ksh160,000 to kill his son, Daniel Mwangi Wang’ondu.

The murdered businessman, whose body was found at his gate on January 1, was reportedly embroiled in a family feud with the father.

The father used his friend and driver (Mahinda) at a facilitation fee of KSh20,000 and instructed him to form a team that would execute the crime.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mahinda proceeded to Embu on December 31, 2020, where he picked his accomplices, briefed them of the plan, target, and other relevant information regarding the job they had been hired to do.

Together with his accomplices, they purchased the murder weapon at a local hardware, committed the crime and went into hiding for two months before they were cornered this week.

As detectives continue to probe the matter, it has now emerged that Kinini was in love with his son’s wife.

A police source told a local media that one of the hitmen, in his confession, disclosed that the deceased’s wife and the father in law’s romantic affair was the source of deep family divisions that may have led to Wang’ondu’s killing.

